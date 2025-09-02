Day is not far when world will say: Designed in India, Made in India, and Trusted by World: PM Narendra Modi at Semicon 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:24 IST
Day is not far when world will say: Designed in India, Made in India, and Trusted by World: PM Narendra Modi at Semicon 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Day is not far when smallest chip made in India will drive biggest change in the world, says PM Narendra Modi.
World trusts India, believes in India, and is ready to build future of semiconductors with India: PM Modi at Semicon India Conference.
Oil was black gold but chips (semiconductors) are diamonds, says PM Narendra Modi at Semicon India 2025.
Semicon India 2025: Shaping the Future of Semiconductors
CG Semi Pioneers India's Semiconductor Revolution with First 'Made in India' Chip