BRS suspends MLC and party supremo KCR's daughter Kavitha for ''anti-party activities''.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
BRS suspends MLC and party supremo KCR's daughter Kavitha for ''anti-party activities''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Party MLC Kavitha's suspension: Her recent behaviour, anti-party activities, hurting the party, says BRS.
Weather Forces Suspension of Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage
Salal Dam Opens Gates Amid Rising Chenab Levels and Treaty Suspension
Legal Drama: Suspension of Delhi Lawyers' Strike
Thailand's Political Landscape: Pheu Thai Party's Prominent Role