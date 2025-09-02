Manoj Jarange requests HC to grant time till Wednesday morning to stay at Azad Maidan; says solution likely by then.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Manoj Jarange requests HC to grant time till Wednesday morning to stay at Azad Maidan; says solution likely by then.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj Jarange
- Azad Maidan
- High Court
- protest
- resolution
- appeal
- stay
- Wednesday
- negotiation
- solution
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manoj Jarange requests HC to grant time till Wednesday morning to stay at Azad Maidan; says solution likely by then.
India Tightens Entry and Stay Norms for Foreign Nationals
Bombay HC allows Manoj Jarange to stay at Azad Maidan protest venue till Wednesday morning.
Telangana Court Stays Action Against Ex-CM in Kaleshwaram Project Probe
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation