Kerala expected to see annual revenue loss of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore due to GST rate rationalisation: State FM K N Balagopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:04 IST
