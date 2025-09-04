India-Singapore ties rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests and driven by common vision for peace, prosperity: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
India-Singapore ties rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests and driven by common vision for peace, prosperity: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Accord Secures Peace and Stability in Manipur
Trump's Pursuit for Peace: U.S., Russia & Ukraine Talks
Govts, Kuki groups agree for negotiated solution to bring lasting peace, stability to Manipur.
Trump's Pursuit of Peace: Navigating Complexities Between Russia and Ukraine
Trump's Persistent Pursuit of Russia-Ukraine Peace