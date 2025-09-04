Left Menu

New Foreigners' Act order allowing persecuted minorities from neighbouring nations to escape legal prosecution is farcical, claims Mamata.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 15:56 IST
New Foreigners' Act order allowing persecuted minorities from neighbouring nations to escape legal prosecution is farcical, claims Mamata.
  • Country:
  • India

New Foreigners' Act order allowing persecuted minorities from neighbouring nations to escape legal prosecution is farcical, claims Mamata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE Bolsters Asia Cup Squad with Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh

UAE Bolsters Asia Cup Squad with Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh

 United Arab Emirates
2
Western Allies Rally for Ukraine Security Amid Elusive Peace with Russia

Western Allies Rally for Ukraine Security Amid Elusive Peace with Russia

 Global
3
Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Ships First Cargo to China Amid Sanctions

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Ships First Cargo to China Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

Malaysia Demands TikTok Age Verification Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025