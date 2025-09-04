K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- India
K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold local body polls using ballot papers instead of EVMs: Minister.
There is erosion of confidence, credibility among people towards EVMs: Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil after cabinet meeting.
Cabinet Approves ₹1,500 Cr Incentive Scheme to Boost Critical Mineral Recycling
Village Panchayat Meltdown: Trivial Dispute Escalates to Attempted Murder Charges
Cabinet approves Rs 1,500 cr incentive scheme to promote recycling of critical minerals: Official statement.