There is erosion of confidence, credibility among people towards EVMs: Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil after cabinet meeting.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
There is erosion of confidence, credibility among people towards EVMs: Karnataka Law Minister H K Patil after cabinet meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Shifts to Ballot Papers for Local Elections
AIADMK's Palaniswami Predicts Crushing Defeat for DMK in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Global Affairs Update: Elections, Diplomatic Moves, and International Tensions
BJP's Strategic Focus on Tripura's Tribal Development Ahead of Elections
UN Raises Alarm Over Civic Restrictions in Cameroon Ahead of Elections