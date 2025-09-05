Mumbai police issue lookout circular against actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in Rs 60 crore cheating case: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
