Opposition misleading country on GST, keeping 4 slabs was not BJP's decision but that of Empowered Committee of state FMs: Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:33 IST
Opposition misleading country on GST, keeping 4 slabs was not BJP's decision but that of Empowered Committee of state FMs: Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa BJP Targets Majority Win in 2027 Elections
BJP's Nationwide GST Outreach: Simplifying Tax Reforms
India deserves better opposition, its leaders' criticism on GST reforms ill-informed: FM Sitharaman to PTI.
Sitharaman's Feisty Defense: India Needs Informed Opposition on GST Reforms
Kerala BJP Demands FIR Withdrawal Over Controversial Pookkalam