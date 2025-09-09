UP Police on high alert along Nepal border on CM Yogi Adityanath's directives amid unrest in neighbouring country: ADG Amitabh Yash.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
UP Police on high alert along Nepal border on CM Yogi Adityanath's directives amid unrest in neighbouring country: ADG Amitabh Yash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP Police closely monitoring social media for Nepal-related sensitive content, immediate action to be taken if required: ADG Amitabh Yash.
Additional police forces deployed, border surveillance stepped up in UP districts adjoining Nepal to handle any contingency: ADG Amitabh Yash.
Security Alert: Delhi's CM Secretariat and MAMC Targeted by Bomb Threat Email