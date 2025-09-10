US President Donald Trump says he looks forward to speaking with ''my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.''
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:23 IST
US President Donald Trump says he looks forward to speaking with ''my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India’s Steel Industry Poised for Global Leadership, Says Piyush Goyal at ISA Conclave
Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Manipur
India's Steel Sector Gears Up for Global Leadership Amid Sustainability Focus
ICC Hearings Could Set Precedent for Prosecuting Global Leaders
Prime Minister Modi's Aerial Survey of Flood-Devastated States