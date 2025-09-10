Previous regime plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lakh cr debt: Andhra CM Naidu hits out at YSRCP at a rally.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Previous regime plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lakh cr debt: Andhra CM Naidu hits out at YSRCP at a rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
(Eds: Minor edits) During YSRCP regime, state was plagued with restlessness, unemployment, drugs and Rs 10 lakh cr debt: Andhra CM Naidu hits at a rally.
Kenya's Innovative Debt-for-Food Security Swap: A Groundbreaking Financial Strategy
France's Political Turmoil: A Debt Crisis and Leadership Shift
France's Political Turmoil: Debt Crisis and Leadership Struggles
ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund