India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.
PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:44 IST
India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Korea
- Asia Cup
- hockey
- tournament
- Hangzhou
- China
- women's hockey
- Super 4
- match
Advertisement