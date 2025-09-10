Houthi-run health ministry says Israeli strikes in Yemen have killed at least 35 people and wounded more than 130, reports AP.
PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
