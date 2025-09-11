India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.
PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:16 IST
India lose to China 1-4 in Super 4s match of women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- China
- Women's Asia Cup
- Hockey
- Hangzhou
- Tournament
- Super 4s
- finals
- match
- defeat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China Outplays India: Women's Hockey Team Falls in Asia Cup Super 4s
Squash Stars Shine: Indian Pros Dominate HCL Tournament
BWF Introduces 25-Second Time Clock for Badminton Tournaments
India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.
Shock Defeats and Brilliant Wins in Thrilling Chess Tournament