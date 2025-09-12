Manipur in trouble for long and PM Modi's visit to that state now is no 'big deal'; main issue is 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Manipur in trouble for long and PM Modi's visit to that state now is no 'big deal'; main issue is 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline
BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Campaign Scripted Abroad
Sachin Pilot Amplifies 'Vote Chori' Campaign in Chhattisgarh
Congress Demands Transparency from Election Commission Amid Allegations of 'Vote Chori'
Kharge Accuses Election Commission of Shielding 'Vote Chori'