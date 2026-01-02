Reviving the Magic: 'Band Baaja Baaraat' Returns to Cinemas

PVR INOX is gearing up to re-release Yash Raj Films' 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' bringing back the celebrated debut of Ranveer Singh alongside Anushka Sharma, in theaters on January 16.

Originally released in December 2010 and directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Band Baaja Baaraat' takes audiences into the bustling world of Delhi weddings, illuminating themes of ambition, love, and friendship.

The film's essence, described as authentic and rooted in familiar streets, has resonated with diverse audiences over the years. The re-release aims to introduce the timeless story to new viewers, continuing its legacy through relatable narratives and lively performances.

