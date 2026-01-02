Left Menu

Punjab's Universal Healthcare Revolution: The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna

Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna promises free, cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for every family in the state. Launching January 15, this scheme will provide universal healthcare to all 65 lakh families. Ensuring cashless, paperless access, it covers 2,200 medical procedures, reducing out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

Punjab's Health Minister, Dr Balbir Singh, has announced the launch date for the much-anticipated 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna'. Set to begin on January 15, the scheme offers free, cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh for every family in the state.

Targeting all 65 lakh families, the scheme ensures universal healthcare coverage. Eligibility requires residents to have both an Aadhaar and voter card. "This scheme will cover 100 per cent of the population," Singh emphasized during his announcement.

Singh also detailed that more than 9,000 camps will be established for resident enrollment. Covering approximately 2,200 medical procedures, this initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on Punjab's citizens by making healthcare cashless and paperless.

