Revving Up: Major 2026 Vehicle Launches in India's Auto Industry

In a significant development for India's automotive sector, several top manufacturers are gearing up for a flood of vehicle launches slated for early 2026. This wave of new models marks an intensified competition across the electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments.

Key industry players such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Kia, Renault, and Mahindra are expected to unveil fresh models and substantial updates aimed at capturing a greater share of the market as the new year approaches. The mid-SUV category sees Kia India leading the charge with the launch of its second-generation All-New Kia Seltos, an expanded offering priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In a release, Kia underscored that the redesigned model boasts increased dimensions for improved cabin space.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is also fortifying its portfolio with the introduction of the HX5+ variant of the Hyundai VENUE, listing at INR 9,99,900 (ex-showroom). Equipped with a 1.2L petrol engine, it includes modern features such as quad-beam LED headlamps and a wireless smartphone charger. Simultaneously, Maruti Suzuki gears up to introduce its first EV offering, the e-Vitara, which promises advanced technology and a substantial range.

