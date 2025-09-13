PM could not reach Lammual Ground in Aizawl from Lengpui Airport by helicopter due to heavy rain: Officials.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:54 IST
- Country:
- India
