Rajasthan BJP Chief Criticizes Opposition, Highlights Development Goals
Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore criticized opposition parties for internal discord, asserting it weakened public trust and strengthened the BJP. Rathore highlighted initiatives aimed at making Rajasthan developed and India self-reliant, praising BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma's government for its historic decisions in various sectors, including agriculture and energy.
Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore sharply criticized opposition parties on Thursday, alleging that their internal conflicts have eroded public trust and bolstered his party's standing. Speaking at a New Year's Day press gathering, Rathore asserted the BJP's commitment to advancing Rajasthan's development and enhancing India's self-reliance. He emphasized the significant global stature India has achieved, ranking as the world's fourth-largest economy and making strides in sectors like space, due to the BJP's governance.
Under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rathore claimed the BJP government implemented numerous 'historic decisions' in sectors such as water management, energy, job creation, and agricultural welfare. He highlighted initiatives like solar-powered daytime electricity for farmers, aimed at promoting agricultural and industrial growth. Criticizing the opposition, Rathore claimed their internal divisions are diminishing public confidence and driving support toward the BJP.
On the contentious Rajasthan refinery project, Rathore alleged that deals made under the Congress administration burdened the state financially. He praised the revised memorandum under Vasundhara Raje's tenure for reducing financial liabilities, leading to savings. Rathore accused the previous Gehlot-led government of inflating project costs, reaffirming the current BJP's dedication to safeguarding Rajasthan's interests without compromise.
