Crackdown on Gangsters Leads to Major Arrests in Patiala
Police in Patiala made significant progress in their battle against organized crime by arresting eight gang members involved in serious criminal activities. This operation, targeting notorious gangster Baby Mahi's network, uncovered a cache of weapons and thwarted potential criminal actions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Patiala police arrested eight individuals associated with serious crimes, including murder and extortion. The arrests follow an intense operation targeting criminal networks in the region.
During a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (Patiala Range) Kuldeep Chahal detailed the successful operation that dismantled a notorious gang. Acting on reliable intelligence, the police intercepted the suspects near Dakala Chowk, preventing a planned offense.
Authorities seized 10 pistols and 19 live cartridges. The gang, led by the elusive Baby Mahi, has long been a thorn in the side of local law enforcement, and these arrests mark a critical step in curbing organized crime in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DRDO's Role in Operation Sindoor: A Testament to National Defense
Minority Lawmaker Joins Protest Against Military Operations in Tirah Valley
Delhi Police's Operation Vishwas Successfully Recovers 711 Mobiles
Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History
PDVSA's Struggle Amid US Sanctions: A Looming Operational Crisis