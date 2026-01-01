Left Menu

Crackdown on Gangsters Leads to Major Arrests in Patiala

Police in Patiala made significant progress in their battle against organized crime by arresting eight gang members involved in serious criminal activities. This operation, targeting notorious gangster Baby Mahi's network, uncovered a cache of weapons and thwarted potential criminal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:25 IST
Crackdown on Gangsters Leads to Major Arrests in Patiala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Patiala police arrested eight individuals associated with serious crimes, including murder and extortion. The arrests follow an intense operation targeting criminal networks in the region.

During a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (Patiala Range) Kuldeep Chahal detailed the successful operation that dismantled a notorious gang. Acting on reliable intelligence, the police intercepted the suspects near Dakala Chowk, preventing a planned offense.

Authorities seized 10 pistols and 19 live cartridges. The gang, led by the elusive Baby Mahi, has long been a thorn in the side of local law enforcement, and these arrests mark a critical step in curbing organized crime in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

Haryana's Development Drive: Empowering Women, Youth, and Farmers

 India
2
India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacco and New Year's Festivities

India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacc...

 India
3
Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

 India
4
Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026