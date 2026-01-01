Crackdown on Gangsters Leads to Major Arrests in Patiala

In a significant breakthrough, Patiala police arrested eight individuals associated with serious crimes, including murder and extortion. The arrests follow an intense operation targeting criminal networks in the region.

During a press conference, Deputy Inspector General (Patiala Range) Kuldeep Chahal detailed the successful operation that dismantled a notorious gang. Acting on reliable intelligence, the police intercepted the suspects near Dakala Chowk, preventing a planned offense.

Authorities seized 10 pistols and 19 live cartridges. The gang, led by the elusive Baby Mahi, has long been a thorn in the side of local law enforcement, and these arrests mark a critical step in curbing organized crime in Punjab.

