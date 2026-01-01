Left Menu

Panic in Jharkhand: Firing Linked to Money Transaction

An indiscriminate firing incident occurred in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, causing panic in Khudia Kalimat village. No casualties were reported. The shooting is suspected to be linked to a money transaction. Police recovered empty cartridges and have initiated an investigation to identify the assailants responsible.

Dhanbad | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:21 IST
Panic in Jharkhand: Firing Linked to Money Transaction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Unidentified assailants opened fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, sparking panic in Khudia Kalimat village on Thursday, the police confirmed. Despite the chaos, no casualties occurred.

The incident, suspected to be linked to a money transaction, sent shockwaves through the community within the Nirsa police station limits, approximately 36 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Nirsa police station officer in-charge, Anil Kumar Sharma, stated that six empty cartridges were found. 'An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the firing and identify the suspects,' he said.

