Tragedy Strikes Celebrated Crans-Montana: Fire Mars New Year's Festivities
A disastrous fire at Crans-Montana, a renowned Swiss resort, resulted in dozens of fatalities and around 100 injuries during a New Year's Eve celebration. Known for its celebrity visitors and major events, the resort witnesses millions of annual tourists. Vail Resorts recently integrated its ski operations.
A tragic disaster struck Crans-Montana, a prominent Swiss resort, on New Year's Eve when a fire swept through a crowded bar, leaving scores dead and about 100 injured, most critically.
Situated in the Swiss Alps, Crans-Montana is renowned for its panoramic views and luxurious attractions, drawing celebrities and tourists alike. It has hosted major events like the Omega European Masters golf tournament and Alpine Ski World Cup.
Owned by U.S.-listed Vail Resorts, the ski operations of Crans-Montana form part of a global network attracting international tourists. The resort, with extensive ski and leisure facilities, reported significant tourism from Swiss and international visitors in 2024.
