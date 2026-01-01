Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Celebrated Crans-Montana: Fire Mars New Year's Festivities

A disastrous fire at Crans-Montana, a renowned Swiss resort, resulted in dozens of fatalities and around 100 injuries during a New Year's Eve celebration. Known for its celebrity visitors and major events, the resort witnesses millions of annual tourists. Vail Resorts recently integrated its ski operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes Celebrated Crans-Montana: Fire Mars New Year's Festivities
  • Country:
  • Germany

A tragic disaster struck Crans-Montana, a prominent Swiss resort, on New Year's Eve when a fire swept through a crowded bar, leaving scores dead and about 100 injured, most critically.

Situated in the Swiss Alps, Crans-Montana is renowned for its panoramic views and luxurious attractions, drawing celebrities and tourists alike. It has hosted major events like the Omega European Masters golf tournament and Alpine Ski World Cup.

Owned by U.S.-listed Vail Resorts, the ski operations of Crans-Montana form part of a global network attracting international tourists. The resort, with extensive ski and leisure facilities, reported significant tourism from Swiss and international visitors in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

Gold Biscuit Smuggler Nabbed Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

 India
2
Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

Domen Prevc Dominates the Four Hills: Gravity's Worst Nightmare

 Germany
3
Betrayal and Blood: Gurugram Love Triangle Turns Violent

Betrayal and Blood: Gurugram Love Triangle Turns Violent

 India
4
ED Uncovers Multicrore Fraud in Gujarat: Silver, Gold, and Cash Seized

ED Uncovers Multicrore Fraud in Gujarat: Silver, Gold, and Cash Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026