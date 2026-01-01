Tragedy Strikes Celebrated Crans-Montana: Fire Mars New Year's Festivities

A tragic disaster struck Crans-Montana, a prominent Swiss resort, on New Year's Eve when a fire swept through a crowded bar, leaving scores dead and about 100 injured, most critically.

Situated in the Swiss Alps, Crans-Montana is renowned for its panoramic views and luxurious attractions, drawing celebrities and tourists alike. It has hosted major events like the Omega European Masters golf tournament and Alpine Ski World Cup.

Owned by U.S.-listed Vail Resorts, the ski operations of Crans-Montana form part of a global network attracting international tourists. The resort, with extensive ski and leisure facilities, reported significant tourism from Swiss and international visitors in 2024.

