Delhi Loan Fraud: The Imposters Behind Bars

Three men were arrested for concocting a loan fraud scheme, posing as government officials to secure loans with forged documents. Their arrest stemmed from a complaint by a finance company. The accused, with prior banking experience, exploited their knowledge to orchestrate this elaborate deceitful operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals linked to a significant loan fraud case. The suspects, posing as government officials, used counterfeit documents to acquire personal loans, according to authorities.

The investigation launched after a finance company filed a complaint, accusing the trio of forgery and deception. These individuals submitted fake identity cards and salary slips, falsely presenting themselves as senior audit officers. The crimes came to light when the suspects defaulted on their loan repayments.

Law enforcement agents tracked the accused using technical surveillance, leading to their arrest in Bihar, Uttrakhand, and Delhi. The trio confessed to creating fake documents to open bank accounts and delay detection of their fraudulent activities by initially paying the EMIs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

