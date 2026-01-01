Delhi Loan Fraud: The Imposters Behind Bars

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals linked to a significant loan fraud case. The suspects, posing as government officials, used counterfeit documents to acquire personal loans, according to authorities.

The investigation launched after a finance company filed a complaint, accusing the trio of forgery and deception. These individuals submitted fake identity cards and salary slips, falsely presenting themselves as senior audit officers. The crimes came to light when the suspects defaulted on their loan repayments.

Law enforcement agents tracked the accused using technical surveillance, leading to their arrest in Bihar, Uttrakhand, and Delhi. The trio confessed to creating fake documents to open bank accounts and delay detection of their fraudulent activities by initially paying the EMIs.

