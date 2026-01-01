Massive Recruitment Drive for Haryana Police

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has initiated a significant recruitment drive, aiming to appoint 5,500 police constables. The break-up consists of 4,500 male, 600 female, and 400 for the state Railway Police positions.

Online applications will be open from January 11 to 25, with Chairman Himmat Singh confirming no application fees will be charged. Candidates who previously applied must re-submit fresh applications to benefit from age relaxation rules.

Singh advises applicants to ensure accuracy in their submissions, as no correction window will be offered. Details of the examination schedule will follow in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)