Massive Recruitment Drive for Haryana Police

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission announced the recruitment of 5,500 police constables, with applications open January 11-25. No application fee is required, and candidates must reapply if previously submitted. Age relaxations apply as per regulations, but no corrections can be made to applications once submitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:20 IST
Haryana Staff Selection Commission has initiated a significant recruitment drive, aiming to appoint 5,500 police constables. The break-up consists of 4,500 male, 600 female, and 400 for the state Railway Police positions.

Online applications will be open from January 11 to 25, with Chairman Himmat Singh confirming no application fees will be charged. Candidates who previously applied must re-submit fresh applications to benefit from age relaxation rules.

Singh advises applicants to ensure accuracy in their submissions, as no correction window will be offered. Details of the examination schedule will follow in due course.

