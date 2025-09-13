Mizoram Guv V K Singh, CM Lalduhoma, Railway min Ashwini Vaishnaw present at Aizawl's Lammual, where PM was scheduled to address rally.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Guv V K Singh, CM Lalduhoma, Railway min Ashwini Vaishnaw present at Aizawl's Lammual, where PM was scheduled to address rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aizawl
- Lammual
- Mizoram
- rally
- VK Singh
- Lalduhoma
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Prime Minister
- speech
- attendance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New railway line historic for Mizoram, technical marvel; stands testament to engineering excellence: CM Lalduhoma.
Railway connectivity to Mizoram will boost tourism, generate employment; region's products will find new markets: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Rs 77,000 crore railway projects under construction in Northeast: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Union Cabinet nod for doubling of Bhagalpur–Dumka-Rampurhat railway line at cost of Rs 3,169 crore: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.