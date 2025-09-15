Left Menu

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right, restrain people from illegally selling merchandise in his name.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:57 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right, restrain people from illegally selling merchandise in his name.
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right, restrain people from illegally selling merchandise in his name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Presale Frenzy: Lyno AI Surpasses Early Targets While ADA and DOT Struggle

Presale Frenzy: Lyno AI Surpasses Early Targets While ADA and DOT Struggle

 United States
2
WPI inflation turns positive after 2 months, at 0.52 pc in August

WPI inflation turns positive after 2 months, at 0.52 pc in August

 India
3
Notices issued to two leaders for making communal remarks in Tripura

Notices issued to two leaders for making communal remarks in Tripura

 India
4
Rahul Mamkootathil makes first public appearance after suspension

Rahul Mamkootathil makes first public appearance after suspension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025