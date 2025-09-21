''Only due to legal fight by DMK and others, we have got stay on Waqf amendment provisions from Supreme Court,'' says TN CM in Chennai.
Stalin's Stand: DMK's Commitment to Muslim Rights
It was DMK that fought against CAA with ''true spirit of friendship,'' says CM Stalin addressing an event in Chennai.
Slamming BJP, TN CM says, ''I assure Muslim people, DMK will always be a party that protects your rights, secures rights for you.''
Triple Talaq: Due to 'betrayal' by AIADMK, its leaders like Anwar Raja have quit that party and have joined DMK.
Vijay, addressing rally at Tiruvarur, accuses DMK govt of 'neglecting' Tiruvarur, alleges graft 'taken' from farmers.