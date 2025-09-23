All cases against Azam Khan will be withdrawn once Samajwadi Party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh: Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
All cases against Azam Khan will be withdrawn once Samajwadi Party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh: Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Nyay Yatra for Bihar Elections
Asaduddin Owaisi Embarks on 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra' for Bihar Elections
Nepal's Karki: Navigating Political Turmoil to Deliver Promised Elections
Historic 77.75% Voter Turnout in Peaceful Bodoland Territorial Council Elections
Congress Accuses BJP of 'Vote Chori' in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections