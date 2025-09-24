Conspiracy of roll revision greatest threat to democracy, process designed to rob marginalised communities of their Right to Vote: CWC.
Donald Trump continues to claim he used trade as bargaining chip to coerce India into halting Op Sindoor; govt refused to address claim: CWC.
Under BJP, social justice being trampled on; reservations routinely eroded through rampant privatisation: CWC resolution.
BJP-RSS's relentless attacks on Constitution continue unabated; fundamental principles of our democracy being demolished brick by brick: CWC.
PM Modi's 'huglomacy' has backfired; it has left India diplomatically isolated, unable to secure its national interests: CWC.
Economic devastation wrought by govt; even as it attempts to manipulate data to create the image of a booming economy: CWC.