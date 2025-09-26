Pray to Maa Durga that post state polls, there is a new govt which restores Bengal's lost 'Sonar Bangla' glory: Shah at puja inauguration.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:57 IST
