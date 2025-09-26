In its history, there were many occasions when MiG 21 proved its decisive capacity: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
