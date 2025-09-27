TVK chief Vijay abruptly ends speech at heavily overcrowded rally in Karur, several people in crowd faint; taken away in ambulances.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
