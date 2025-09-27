'Information from Karur worrisome,' says CM Stalin on stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally, hospitalisation of several people.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
'Information from Karur worrisome,' says CM Stalin on stampede-like situation at Vijay's rally, hospitalisation of several people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Modern Footbridge: A Diwali Gift for Soldiers' Safety
Number of persons injured, and feared dead after fainting at TVK chief Vijay's Karur rally under stampede-like circumstance is on the rise.
Advised Health Minister Ma Subramanian, district collector to render all assistance: CM Stalin on stampede-like situation in Vijay's rally.
At least 10 persons, including children, feared dead due to stampede-like situation in Vijay's heavily crowded rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.
Those feared dead due to stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's rally in TN include couple of children.