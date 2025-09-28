Left Menu

Multiple people shot at Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police say, reports AP.

PTI | Grandblanc | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:08 IST
Multiple people shot at Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police say, reports AP.

Multiple people shot at Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police say, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bareilly Under Siege: Heavy Security Follows Violence Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign

Bareilly Under Siege: Heavy Security Follows Violence Amid 'I Love Muhammad'...

 India
2
Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels

Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels

 Global
3
Notorious Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed in Police Encounter

Notorious Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed in Police Encounter

 India
4
Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day

Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025