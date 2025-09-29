Left Menu

Will lodge protest with ICC against ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi's act: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on India being denied Asia Cup trophy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:25 IST
Will lodge protest with ICC against ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi's act: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on India being denied Asia Cup trophy.

Will lodge protest with ICC against ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi's act: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on India being denied Asia Cup trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
We hope that the (Asia Cup) trophy and medals will be returned to India as soon as possible: Saikia.

We hope that the (Asia Cup) trophy and medals will be returned to India as s...

 Global
2
Fire at Data Centre Sparks Major Disruption to South Korean Government Services

Fire at Data Centre Sparks Major Disruption to South Korean Government Servi...

 Global
3
Top Financial Stories: Youth Employment, OxyChem Sale, Drone Ban

Top Financial Stories: Youth Employment, OxyChem Sale, Drone Ban

 Global
4
Ceasefire Prospects Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Ceasefire Prospects Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025