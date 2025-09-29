Rao Narender Singh appointed Haryana Congress president, replaces Udai Bhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Rao Narender Singh appointed Haryana Congress president, replaces Udai Bhan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look
Big Moves in Pharma: Leadership Shuffles and Billion-Dollar Deals
China's Leadership Conclave: Navigating Tariffs, TikTok, and Trade
London Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Concerns and Leadership Shift at GSK
Starmer's Leadership Challenge: Burnham's Bold Vision for Labour's Future