Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest since 2001 and 6th highest since 1901: IMD GVS KSS KSS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest since 2001 and 6th highest since 1901: IMD GVS KSS KSS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- monsoon
- rainfall
- India
- northwest
- records
- 2025
- IMD
- climate change
- weather
- environment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kosol Energie Shines as Iconic Brand of India 2025
MoES Launches Geochronology School 2025 to Boost Earth Science Research
A Mega Gathering at Tube & Pipe Fair 2025 Set to Transform India's Steel Industry
India likely to get above-normal rainfall, more than 115 per cent of long-period average of 75.4 mm, in October: IMD.
Vantage Broker Shines at Finance Magnates Awards 2025