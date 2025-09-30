India likely to get above-normal rainfall, more than 115 per cent of long-period average of 75.4 mm, in October: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
India likely to get above-normal rainfall, more than 115 per cent of long-period average of 75.4 mm, in October: IMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- IMD
- above-normal
- rainfall
- October
- long-period
- forecast
- precipitation
- weather
- climate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Braces for Above-Normal October Rainfall
India to See Continued Heavy Rainfall in October
Most parts of India, barring some areas in northwest region, expected to receive above normal rainfall from October to December: IMD.
Above-normal maximum temperatures expected in east-northeast and northwest India in October: IMD.
Tariff Tensions: ADB Adjusts India's Economic Forecast Amidst US Tariff Concerns