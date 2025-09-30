Left Menu

India likely to get above-normal rainfall, more than 115 per cent of long-period average of 75.4 mm, in October: IMD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:06 IST
India likely to get above-normal rainfall, more than 115 per cent of long-period average of 75.4 mm, in October: IMD.
  • Country:
  • India

India likely to get above-normal rainfall, more than 115 per cent of long-period average of 75.4 mm, in October: IMD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Veefin Solutions Unveils Major Amalgamation Strategy, Promoters Relinquish Shares to Boost Growth

Veefin Solutions Unveils Major Amalgamation Strategy, Promoters Relinquish S...

 India
2
New Sugarcane Varieties Needed as 'CO 0238' Faces Disease Challenges

New Sugarcane Varieties Needed as 'CO 0238' Faces Disease Challenges

 India
3
Trump's Strategic Moves to Influence the Federal Reserve

Trump's Strategic Moves to Influence the Federal Reserve

 Global
4
Patel Retail Expands Reach with 46th Store in Kalyan

Patel Retail Expands Reach with 46th Store in Kalyan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025