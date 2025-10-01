RSS works in different sections of society; but there are never contradictions among them as they work on principle of nation first: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
RSS works in different sections of society; but there are never contradictions among them as they work on principle of nation first: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Despite challenges, RSS stands strong and is tirelessly serving the nation, society: PM Modi.
India's First AI-Powered Talent Platform: Impacteers Revolutionizes Career Development
Unity in diversity has always been soul of India, if this principle is broken then India will weaken: PM Modi at RSS centenary celebrations.
Devastation in Cebu: A Community's Struggle After 6.9 Magnitude Quake
Tragedy Strikes: Michigan Church Shooting Stuns Community