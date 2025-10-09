Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:36 IST
Netanyahu says, 'With God's help we will bring them all home,' after Trump announces first phase of Israel-Hamas deal, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Trump
- Israel
- Hamas
- diplomacy
- Middle East
- deal
- peace
- agreement
- international relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gold Prices Retreat as Middle East Tensions Ease
Global Leaders React to Historic Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal
NZ Backs US-Led Israel-Hamas Peace Deal as “First Step Toward Lasting Peace”
Sports Headlines: Deals, Teams, and Transformations
Trump Eyes Diplomatic Trip Amid Middle East Ceasefire Talks