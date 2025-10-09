Hamas announces a deal leading to the end of war in Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli troops, aid entry and prisoner exchange, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
