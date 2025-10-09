EC points to SC fake details filed by petitioner NGO giving false details of person claiming his name was excluded from final electoral list.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
EC points to SC fake details filed by petitioner NGO giving false details of person claiming his name was excluded from final electoral list.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC asks Bihar legal service authority to assist voters excluded from final electoral list in filling appeals with EC.
Shoe Shock at the Supreme Court: A Test of Judicial Composure
Justice Bhuyan differs on course of action in CJI shoe attack, says incident was affront to Supreme Court.
Lawyer's Shoe Assault Sparks Outrage at Supreme Court
Shoe Assault in Supreme Court: Unprecedented Act of Defiance