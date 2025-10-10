Bursting of firecrackers may be allowed subject to conditions, including that only NEERI-approved green crackers, be sold: NCR states to SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Bursting of firecrackers may be allowed subject to conditions, including that only NEERI-approved green crackers, be sold: NCR states to SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCR states suggest to SC that on Diwali, bursting of crackers should strictly be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm.
NCR states suggests to SC that no e-commerce website should accept online order and effect any online sale of green crackers.
NCR states suggest to SC that on Christmas eve and New Year eve, bursting of crackers be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.
Supreme Court Deliberates on Green Firecrackers for Delhi-NCR Festivities
NCR states urge SC to allow bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.