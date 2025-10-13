Egyptian leader says Gaza ceasefire provides 'last chance' for peace, calls for establishment of Palestinian state, reports AP.
PTI | Sharmel-Sheikh | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:45 IST
Egyptian leader says Gaza ceasefire provides 'last chance' for peace, calls for establishment of Palestinian state, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mideast Peace Summit: Last Chance for Two-State Solution?
There are 19 people missing and feared dead after blast at Tennessee explosives plant, AP reports quoting sheriff.
At least 53 people were killed in an attack by Sudanese paramilitaries in a besieged Darfur city, AP reported, quoting doctors.