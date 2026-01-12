Left Menu

Political Showdown: Shiv Sena-backed Candidate Wins AMC Vice-presidency Amidst Ruckus

In an eventful election, Shiv Sena-aligned Sadashiv Hender Patil triumphed over the BJP contestant to secure the vice-presidency of the Ambernath Municipal Council amidst chaotic scenes. This victory marks a significant setback for the BJP and highlights ongoing power struggles and shifting alliances within the council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Sadashiv Hender Patil, backed by the Shiv Sena and representing the NCP, was elected vice-president of the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) with a narrow victory over the BJP candidate. The election, part of the 2025 Local Self-Government Elections framework, highlighted the ongoing tussles within Maharashtra's political landscape.

The election process was marred by chaos as a shouting match ensued between BJP and Shiv Sena councillors, leading to a heated atmosphere in the general body meeting. Despite efforts by the BJP to rally support through the Ambernath Vikas Aghadi (AVA), their candidate was defeated by 32 to 28 votes.

This electoral win for Patil underscores the fluctuating alliances and power dynamics within the council, where the Shiv Sena now holds significant sway after new council alignments and defections. The result represents a notable blow to the BJP in Thane district's Ambernath, reflecting broader political currents in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

