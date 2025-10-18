Israel received coffin of missing hostage handed over to Red Cross from Hamas, Israeli prime minister's office says, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-10-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 03:24 IST
Israel received coffin of missing hostage handed over to Red Cross from Hamas, Israeli prime minister's office says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?
UPDATE 3-Hamas to hand over body of another Israeli hostage held in Gaza
Hamas military wing says it will hand over the remains of another hostage later Friday evening, reports AP.
UPDATE 4-Hamas to hand over body of another Israeli hostage held in Gaza
Hamas says it will hand over remains of additional hostage on Friday