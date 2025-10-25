If INDIA bloc voted to power in Bihar, law ensuring govt job for every family in 20 days, recruitment in 20 months: Tejashwi in Khagaria.
PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
If INDIA bloc voted to power in Bihar, law ensuring govt job for every family in 20 days, recruitment in 20 months: Tejashwi in Khagaria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana Pledges a 'Water Smart State': New Law to Conserve Water
Illicit Affair Turns Fatal: Lover and Sister-in-Law Arrested
Apple Faces Legal Defeat in UK Competition Lawsuit
Stone Pelting in Panna: Law and Order Crisis in Madhya Pradesh
Nitish ji and NDA worked hard to bring Bihar out of 'jungle raj', establish rule of law; now people proudly call themselves Bihari: PM Modi.